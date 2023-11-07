Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Conference of American Armies Commanders Conference [Image 5 of 7]

    Conference of American Armies Commanders Conference

    RJ, BRAZIL

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alan Brutus 

    U.S. Army South

    Senior leaders from the armies of the United States and Paraguay conduct a bilateral meeting during the Conference of American Armies Commanders Conference held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Nov. 7, 2023. This conference marked the end of the 35th Cycle which was led by the Brazilian army and marked the start of the 36th Cycle which will be led by the Mexican army over the next two years. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alan Brutus)

