U.S. Army Gen. Andrew A. Poppas, U.S. Army Forces Command Commanding General and senior U.S. Army representative at this year’s Conference of American Armies Commanders Conference meets with senior military leaders from Peru, Colombia and Guyana following the opening ceremony of the conference held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Nov. 6, 2023. This conference marked the end of the 35th Cycle which was led by the Brazilian army and marked the start of the 36th Cycle which will be led by the Mexican army over the next two years. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Alan Brutus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2023 Date Posted: 11.08.2023 13:50 Photo ID: 8113898 VIRIN: 231106-A-AK380-2517 Resolution: 6331x4221 Size: 2.68 MB Location: RJ, BR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Conference of American Armies Commanders Conference [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.