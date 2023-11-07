VP-46 in Sicily

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Nov. 5, 2023) – Image depicts two P-8A Poseidons, attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ on the flight line at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella with Mount Etna in the background, Nov. 5, 2023. VP-46 is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet in support of naval operations to maintain maritime security and stability, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

