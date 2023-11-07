Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-46 in Sicily [Image 2 of 2]

    VP-46 in Sicily

    ITALY

    11.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Nov. 5, 2023) – Image depicts two P-8A Poseidons, attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ on the flight line at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella with Mount Etna in the background, Nov. 5, 2023. VP-46 is currently deployed to the U.S. 6th Fleet in support of naval operations to maintain maritime security and stability, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacquelin Frost.)

