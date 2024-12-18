$8.65M BOS Contract Option Awarded for NAS Sigonella, Italy

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) awarded an $8,648,940 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification to previously awarded contract Dec. 23, 2024, to Valiant/ALCA JV, LLC, for Base Operation Support (BOS) services at Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, Italy.



The contract modification provides an additional 12 months of BOS services under the basic contract and brings the total cumulative face value to $51,167,678.



“Overall, Base Operating Service contracts are essential to the success of military operations," NAVFAC EURAFCENT Director of Public Works Juan Jimenez Arocho said. "BOS contracts include services, such as utility system operations, facilities management and repairs, transportation and many other services that keep the installation operating on a daily basis.”



BOS provides the resources to operate the bases, installations, camps, posts, and stations of the Military Departments and the Defense Health Program. These resources sustain mission capability, ensure quality of life, enhance workforce productivity, and fund personnel and infrastructure support.



Facilities management is a crucial aspect of BOS. It involves the maintenance and upkeep of the physical infrastructure of the installation. This includes everything from repairing buildings and roads to managing utilities and waste disposal.



BOS services to be performed provide for furnishing all labor, supervision, management, tools, materials, equipment, facilities, transportation, incidental engineering, and other items necessary to provide the base operating support services at NAS Sigonella.



The base contract was awarded Aug. 30, 2018, to Valiant/ALCA JV, LLC, as a result of full and open competition using best-value source selection procedures. The first year of performance started on Jan. 1, 2020.



This modification to exercise option year five’s period of performance runs from Jan. 1, 2025, to Dec. 31, 2025. No funds were obligated at the time of award. Work will be performed at NAS Sigonella.



About Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command delivering life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to fleet and Marine Corps priorities. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. NAVFAC EURAFCENT serves as the engineering link between the shore and the Fleet in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.



