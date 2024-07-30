NAVFAC EURAFCENT Awards $7.4M Contract at NAS Sigonella for Water System Redundancy and Resiliency Repairs

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central, Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, awarded Impresa Pizzarotti & C.S.P.A. of Parma, Italy, a $7.4 million, firm-fixed-price task order under a Sigonella Multiple Award Construction Contract for water system redundancy and resiliency repairs aboard NAS Sigonella July 24, 2024.



The Centrally Managed Project work includes required water system repairs that will take care of the installations infrastructure.



The purpose of this task order is to repair key components of the NAS Sigonella’s critical water system, including but not limited to, water treatment plants mechanical and information technology infrastructure, a portion of the main raw water line, and water supply wells located at Sigonella.



The work will be performed aboard NAS Sigonella and is anticipated to be completed in August 2026.



Fiscal year 2024 Operation and Maintenance, Navy funds were obligated on the award.



To see current fiscal year and future workload projections, visit: https://atlantic.navfac.navy.mil/NAVFAC-Worldwide/NAVFAC-Europe-Africa-Central/Workload-Projections/



About Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central

NAVFAC Europe Africa Central manages facility project planning and design, including all related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance, and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent in Europe, Southwest Asia, and the Gulf of Guinea, Africa, and the Horn of Africa. Subordinate Public Works Departments in Bahrain; Devesulu, Romania; Djibouti; Naples, Italy; Redzikowo, Poland; Rota, Spain; Sigonella, Italy; Souda Bay, Greece, provide facilities support service to each installation throughout the area of responsibility, and employs approximately 1,300 military, government civilians, local nationals and contractors.

