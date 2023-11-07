PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 30, 2023) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Jamilah Briggs hauls on a line during a man overboard drill aboard Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Hopper (DDG 70). USS Hopper is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71 and deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2023 Date Posted: 11.07.2023 21:28 Photo ID: 8112488 VIRIN: 231030-N-XP344-2286 Resolution: 6272x4480 Size: 21.12 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Hopper Sailors Participate in Man Overboard Drill [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.