Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Hopper Sailors Participate in Man Overboard Drill [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Hopper Sailors Participate in Man Overboard Drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    10.30.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Hopper (DDG 70)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 30, 2023) Ens. Alexandria Carter, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Hopper (DDG 70), prepares to throws a heaving line from the focsle of the ship during a man overboard drill. USS Hopper is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71 and deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 21:28
    Photo ID: 8112486
    VIRIN: 231030-N-XP344-2268
    Resolution: 5927x4234
    Size: 7.05 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Hopper Sailors Participate in Man Overboard Drill [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Hopper Sailor Stands Lookout
    USS Hopper Sailors Participate in Small Boat Attack Drill
    USS Hopper Sailors Participate in Man Overboard Drill
    USS Hopper Sailors Participate in Man Overboard Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Hopper
    Man Overboard Drill
    HOP
    Hopper

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT