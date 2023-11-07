PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 30, 2023) Ens. Alexandria Carter, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Hopper (DDG 70), prepares to throws a heaving line from the focsle of the ship during a man overboard drill. USS Hopper is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71 and deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2023 21:28
|Photo ID:
|8112486
|VIRIN:
|231030-N-XP344-2268
|Resolution:
|5927x4234
|Size:
|7.05 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Hopper Sailors Participate in Man Overboard Drill [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
