USS Hopper Sailors Participate in Small Boat Attack Drill

PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 30, 2023) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Alfred Martinez, right, mans the radio while Fire Controlman 1st Class Marlon Cross stands ready to man an M2HB .50-caliber machine gun, as part of the small-caliber action team (SCAT) during a simulated small boat attack aboard Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Hopper (DDG 70). USS Hopper is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71 and deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos)

Date Taken: 10.30.2023
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA