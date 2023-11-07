PHILIPPINE SEA (Oct. 30, 2023) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Alfred Martinez, right, mans the radio while Fire Controlman 1st Class Marlon Cross stands ready to man an M2HB .50-caliber machine gun, as part of the small-caliber action team (SCAT) during a simulated small boat attack aboard Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Hopper (DDG 70). USS Hopper is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71 and deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2023 21:28
|Photo ID:
|8112485
|VIRIN:
|231030-N-XP344-2094
|Resolution:
|5720x4086
|Size:
|3.98 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Hopper Sailors Participate in Small Boat Attack Drill [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Sean Alferink, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT