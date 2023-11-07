Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE begins Phase 2 debris removal in Kula, HI [Image 5 of 10]

    USACE begins Phase 2 debris removal in Kula, HI

    KULA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Richard Brown 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began Phase II private property debris removal in Kula, Hawai‘i, Nov. 7.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Kula
    Maui Fires
    HawaiiWildfires23
    Hawaii Wildfires
    MauiWildfires23

