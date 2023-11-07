USACE begins Phase 2 debris removal in Kula, HI

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began Phase II private property debris removal in Kula, Hawai‘i, Nov. 7.



Maui resident David Darling, watching the process from his front lawn, was the first to have debris removed from his property following the Aug. 8 wildfires. When asked what this moment meant to him Darling said, “I am overjoyed that it’s getting cleaned up. I am hoping to rebuild and be back in my home by Halloween next year – that’s my goal right now, one year to rebuild."

