The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began Phase II private property debris removal in Kula, Hawai‘i, Nov. 7. USACE Environmental Engineer Jean Barnes (left) and Safety and Occupational Health Management Representative, Raymond Lo, discuss protocols before debris removal begins.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2023 20:50
|Photo ID:
|8112355
|VIRIN:
|231108-A-VX611-2002
|Resolution:
|2048x1536
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|KULA, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE begins Phase 2 debris removal in Kula, HI [Image 10 of 10], by Richard Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
