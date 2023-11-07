Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaii State Lawmakers Visit Pacific Missile Range Facility [Image 3 of 8]

    Hawaii State Lawmakers Visit Pacific Missile Range Facility

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Lisa Ferdinando       

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    Tom Nizo, the deputy public works officer and cultural protocol officer at Pacific Missile Range Facility, talks with Hawaii State Representative Kyle T. Yamashita, during a visit of members of the Hawaii House of Representatives Finance Committee and Kauai state lawmakers, Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, Hawaii, Nov. 3, 2023. The tour focused on PMRF’s mission as the world’s premier testing and training range, its partnerships with the community, and its work protecting environmental and cultural resources. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    Kauai
    Hawaii
    PMRF

