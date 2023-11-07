Hawaii State Lawmakers Visit Pacific Missile Range Facility

The technical director of Pacific Missile Range Facility, Robert Kay, talks to Hawaii State Representative Daynette "Dee" Morikawa, during a visit of the Hawaii House of Representatives Finance Committee and Kauai state lawmakers, Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, Hawaii, Nov. 3, 2023. The tour focused on PMRF’s mission as the world’s premier testing and training range, its partnerships with the community, and its work protecting environmental and cultural resources. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

