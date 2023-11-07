Hawaii State Lawmakers Visit Pacific Missile Range Facility

The commanding officer of Pacific Missile Range Facility, Capt. Brett Stevenson, talks to Hawaii State Representative Daynette "Dee" Morikawa, during a visit of members of the Hawaii House of Representatives Finance Committee and Kauai state lawmakers, Pacific Missile Range Facility, Barking Sands, Hawaii, Nov. 3, 2023. The tour focused on PMRF’s mission as the world’s premier testing and training range, its partnerships with the community, and its work protecting environmental and cultural resources. (U.S. Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

