U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Linda Gerron, commander of the 210th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (MPAD), engaging with farmers and the Burke-McDowell-Caldwell County Farm Service Agency team during a targeted outreach event for Hispanic farmers in Marion, North Carolina, on Feb. 16, 2023. In her civilian capacity, Gerron serves as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) state outreach and communications coordinator for North Carolina.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2023 14:21
|Photo ID:
|8111607
|VIRIN:
|230216-A-TH733-7251
|Resolution:
|3395x2366
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Battlefield to Farmland: North Carolina Army Reservists Enhance USDA with Military Skills [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Battlefield to Farmland: North Carolina Army Reservists Enhance USDA with Military Skills
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT