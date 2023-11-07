Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Battlefield to Farmland: North Carolina Army Reservists Enhance USDA with Military Skills [Image 4 of 4]

    From Battlefield to Farmland: North Carolina Army Reservists Enhance USDA with Military Skills

    NC, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    210th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Linda Gerron, commander of the 210th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (MPAD), engaging with farmers and the Burke-McDowell-Caldwell County Farm Service Agency team during a targeted outreach event for Hispanic farmers in Marion, North Carolina, on Feb. 16, 2023. In her civilian capacity, Gerron serves as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) state outreach and communications coordinator for North Carolina.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 14:21
    Photo ID: 8111607
    VIRIN: 230216-A-TH733-7251
    Resolution: 3395x2366
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: NC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Battlefield to Farmland: North Carolina Army Reservists Enhance USDA with Military Skills [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From Battlefield to Farmland: North Carolina Army Reservists Enhance USDA with Military Skills
    From Battlefield to Farmland: North Carolina Army Reservists Enhance USDA with Military Skills
    From Battlefield to Farmland: North Carolina Army Reservists Enhance USDA with Military Skills
    From Battlefield to Farmland: North Carolina Army Reservists Enhance USDA with Military Skills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Battlefield to Farmland: North Carolina Army Reservists Enhance USDA with Military Skills

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USDA
    USAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT