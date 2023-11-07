U.S. Army Reserve Soldier 2nd Lt. Kenneth Payne, signal officer for the 389th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, meticulously surveys land in Asheboro, North Carolina, to construct a dry stack building. Serving in his civilian capacity as a civil engineer technician with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Payne oversees the development of environmentally sustainable infrastructure designed to transform waste from chicken houses into valuable fertilizer.
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2023 14:21
|Photo ID:
|8111592
|VIRIN:
|231012-A-TH733-3040
|Resolution:
|2454x1657
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
From Battlefield to Farmland: North Carolina Army Reservists Enhance USDA with Military Skills
