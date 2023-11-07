Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Battlefield to Farmland: North Carolina Army Reservists Enhance USDA with Military Skills [Image 2 of 4]

    From Battlefield to Farmland: North Carolina Army Reservists Enhance USDA with Military Skills

    NC, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    210th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldier 2nd Lt. Kenneth Payne, signal officer for the 389th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, meticulously surveys land in Asheboro, North Carolina, to construct a dry stack building. Serving in his civilian capacity as a civil engineer technician with the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Payne oversees the development of environmentally sustainable infrastructure designed to transform waste from chicken houses into valuable fertilizer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.12.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 14:21
    Photo ID: 8111592
    VIRIN: 231012-A-TH733-3040
    Resolution: 2454x1657
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Battlefield to Farmland: North Carolina Army Reservists Enhance USDA with Military Skills [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From Battlefield to Farmland: North Carolina Army Reservists Enhance USDA with Military Skills
    From Battlefield to Farmland: North Carolina Army Reservists Enhance USDA with Military Skills
    From Battlefield to Farmland: North Carolina Army Reservists Enhance USDA with Military Skills
    From Battlefield to Farmland: North Carolina Army Reservists Enhance USDA with Military Skills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Battlefield to Farmland: North Carolina Army Reservists Enhance USDA with Military Skills

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USDA
    USAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT