    From Battlefield to Farmland: North Carolina Army Reservists Enhance USDA with Military Skills [Image 3 of 4]

    From Battlefield to Farmland: North Carolina Army Reservists Enhance USDA with Military Skills

    NC, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Capt. Ariana-Jasmine Castrellon 

    210th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Linda Gerron, commander of the 210th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (MPAD), directs her public affairs team in a field training exercise for Campbell University cadets at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, on November 4, 2023. An MPAD specializes in capturing and communicating the Army's story, facilitating media operations, and conducting public affairs functions essential to the military's connection with the public, service members, and their families during missions and operations.

    Date Taken: 11.04.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 14:21
    Location: NC, US
