U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Linda Gerron, commander of the 210th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (MPAD), directs her public affairs team in a field training exercise for Campbell University cadets at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, on November 4, 2023. An MPAD specializes in capturing and communicating the Army's story, facilitating media operations, and conducting public affairs functions essential to the military's connection with the public, service members, and their families during missions and operations.
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2023 14:21
|Photo ID:
|8111599
|VIRIN:
|231104-A-TH733-6890
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|5.67 MB
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Battlefield to Farmland: North Carolina Army Reservists Enhance USDA with Military Skills [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Ariana-Jasmine Castrellon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From Battlefield to Farmland: North Carolina Army Reservists Enhance USDA with Military Skills
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT