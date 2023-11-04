Command Sgt. Maj. William Pearson, incoming garrison command sergeant major, Col. Jim Peay, garrison commander, Fort Sill, and Command Sgt. Maj. William Taylor, outgoing garrison command sergeant major, stand at attention in front of the garrison color guard. Members of the 77th Army Band, the pride of Fort Sill, look on from the front porch of Taylor Hall, Fort Sill Garrison headquarters.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.07.2023 11:39 Photo ID: 8111337 VIRIN: 231103-D-YD137-7650 Resolution: 2000x1333 Size: 2.62 MB Location: FORT SILL, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Garrison command team [Image 3 of 3], by Monica Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.