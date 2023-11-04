Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Garrison command team [Image 3 of 3]

    Garrison command team

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Monica Wood 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Command Sgt. Maj. William Pearson, incoming garrison command sergeant major, Col. Jim Peay, garrison commander, Fort Sill, and Command Sgt. Maj. William Taylor, outgoing garrison command sergeant major, stand at attention in front of the garrison color guard. Members of the 77th Army Band, the pride of Fort Sill, look on from the front porch of Taylor Hall, Fort Sill Garrison headquarters.

    This work, Garrison command team [Image 3 of 3], by Monica Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremonial passage of colors: Fort Sill sees transition in senior NCO leadership

