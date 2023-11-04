Command Sgt. Maj. William Pearson, incoming garrison command sergeant major, Col. Jim Peay, garrison commander, Fort Sill, and Command Sgt. Maj. William Taylor, outgoing garrison command sergeant major, stand at attention in front of the garrison color guard. Members of the 77th Army Band, the pride of Fort Sill, look on from the front porch of Taylor Hall, Fort Sill Garrison headquarters.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.07.2023 11:39
|Photo ID:
|8111337
|VIRIN:
|231103-D-YD137-7650
|Resolution:
|2000x1333
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Garrison command team [Image 3 of 3], by Monica Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ceremonial passage of colors: Fort Sill sees transition in senior NCO leadership
