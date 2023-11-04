Col. Jim Peay, garrison commander, shows Lauren Taylor one of the awards she received at her husband’s change of responsibility ceremony Nov. 3, 2023, as daughter Madison, son Carter, and husband Command Sgt. Maj. William Taylor look on. Lauren received the award for her extraordinary contributions to the community, particularly her role with the Patriot Spouse’s Club. "Lauren broke the glass ceiling as the first non-officer spouse to be the president of the Spouse’s Club," said Peay.

Date Taken: 11.03.2023
Location: FORT SILL, OK, US
by Monica Wood