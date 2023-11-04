Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Extraordinary contributions to the community

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Monica Wood 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Col. Jim Peay, garrison commander, shows Lauren Taylor one of the awards she received at her husband’s change of responsibility ceremony Nov. 3, 2023, as daughter Madison, son Carter, and husband Command Sgt. Maj. William Taylor look on. Lauren received the award for her extraordinary contributions to the community, particularly her role with the Patriot Spouse’s Club. "Lauren broke the glass ceiling as the first non-officer spouse to be the president of the Spouse’s Club," said Peay.

    This work, Extraordinary contributions to the community [Image 3 of 3], by Monica Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ceremonial passage of colors: Fort Sill sees transition in senior NCO leadership

