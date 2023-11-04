Passing the organizational colors

Col. Jim Peay, garrison commander, Fort Sill, passes the garrison colors to Command Sgt. Maj. William Pearson, incoming garrison command sergeant major, after Command Sgt. Maj. William Taylor, outgoing garrison command sergeant major, passed the colors to Peay. “The passing of the organizational colors symbolizes the relinquishment of responsibility and authority from the outgoing to the incoming Garrison command sergeant major, which is a significant moment for us all," said Peay.

