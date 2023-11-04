Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Passing the organizational colors [Image 2 of 3]

    Passing the organizational colors

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Monica Wood 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Col. Jim Peay, garrison commander, Fort Sill, passes the garrison colors to Command Sgt. Maj. William Pearson, incoming garrison command sergeant major, after Command Sgt. Maj. William Taylor, outgoing garrison command sergeant major, passed the colors to Peay. “The passing of the organizational colors symbolizes the relinquishment of responsibility and authority from the outgoing to the incoming Garrison command sergeant major, which is a significant moment for us all," said Peay.

    This work, Passing the organizational colors [Image 3 of 3], by Monica Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremonial passage of colors: Fort Sill sees transition in senior NCO leadership

