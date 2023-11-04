Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ronald Reagan and Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Groups steam in formation with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) first-in-class helicopter destroyer JS Hyuga (DDH 181) during Multi-Large Deck Exercise [Image 8 of 15]

    Ronald Reagan and Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Groups steam in formation with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) first-in-class helicopter destroyer JS Hyuga (DDH 181) during Multi-Large Deck Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Seaman Natasha Chevalier 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 7, 2023) Nimitz-class aircraft carriers, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), steam in formation with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) first-in-class helicopter destroyer, JS Hyuga (DDH 181), Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers, USS Antietam (CG 54) and USS Robert Smalls (CG 62), and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, USS Sterett (DDG 104) and USS Kidd (DDG 100), during the Multi-Large Deck Exercise (MLDE) in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 7. Ronald Reagan is participating in the bilateral MLDE, which features the ships and aircraft of JMSDF Escort Flotilla 3, as well as the U.S. Navy’s Carrier Strike Group 1 and Carrier Strike Group 5. MLDE is a multi-domain event that grows the already strong partnership and interoperability that exists between the JMSDF and U.S. Navy today. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 03:50
    Photo ID: 8110840
    VIRIN: 231107-N-JO823-1053
    Resolution: 4794x2370
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Ronald Reagan and Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Groups steam in formation with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) first-in-class helicopter destroyer JS Hyuga (DDH 181) during Multi-Large Deck Exercise [Image 15 of 15], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS

    JMSDF
    USS Carl Vinson
    USS Ronald Reagan
    partnership
    MLDE

