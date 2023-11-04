PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 7, 2023) Nimitz-class aircraft carriers, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), steam in formation with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) first-in-class helicopter destroyer, JS Hyuga (DDH 181), Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers, USS Antietam (CG 54) and USS Robert Smalls (CG 62), and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, USS Sterett (DDG 104) and USS Kidd (DDG 100), during the Multi-Large Deck Exercise (MLDE) in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 7. Ronald Reagan is participating in the bilateral MLDE, which features the ships and aircraft of JMSDF Escort Flotilla 3, as well as the U.S. Navy’s Carrier Strike Group 1 and Carrier Strike Group 5. MLDE is a multi-domain event that grows the already strong partnership and interoperability that exists between the JMSDF and U.S. Navy today. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Timothy Dimal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2023 Date Posted: 11.07.2023 03:50 Photo ID: 8110834 VIRIN: 231107-N-ER894-1203 Resolution: 5051x2841 Size: 1.5 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ronald Reagan and Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Groups steam in formation with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) first-in-class helicopter destroyer JS Hyuga (DDH 181) during Multi-Large Deck Exercise [Image 15 of 15], by SN Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.