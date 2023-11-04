Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 gun-deer season set for Nov. 18-26 at Fort McCoy [Image 11 of 11]

    2023 gun-deer season set for Nov. 18-26 at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Matt, Noah and Logan Roach of New Glarus, Wis., stop for a photo with the deer they tagged out with Nov. 20, 2022, at Fort McCoy on the second day of the gun-deer season at Fort McCoy, Wis. According to Wildlife Biologist Kevin Luepke with the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch, more than 200 deer were registered and harvested on opening day Nov. 19, 2022, making it one of the best openers in recent years. Overall, for the season, 464 deer were harvested. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Afffairs Office)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2022
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 00:59
    Photo ID: 8110730
    VIRIN: 221120-A-OK556-6204
    Resolution: 2913x1836
    Size: 980.48 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 41
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 2023 gun-deer season set for Nov. 18-26 at Fort McCoy [Image 11 of 11], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2023 gun-deer season set for Nov. 18-26 at Fort McCoy

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    deer hunting
    gun-deer season
    Army natural resources management

