Matt, Noah and Logan Roach of New Glarus, Wis., stop for a photo with the deer they tagged out with Nov. 20, 2022, at Fort McCoy on the second day of the gun-deer season at Fort McCoy, Wis. According to Wildlife Biologist Kevin Luepke with the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch, more than 200 deer were registered and harvested on opening day Nov. 19, 2022, making it one of the best openers in recent years. Overall, for the season, 464 deer were harvested. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Afffairs Office)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.20.2022 Date Posted: 11.07.2023 00:59 Photo ID: 8110730 VIRIN: 221120-A-OK556-6204 Resolution: 2913x1836 Size: 980.48 KB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 41 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 gun-deer season set for Nov. 18-26 at Fort McCoy [Image 11 of 11], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.