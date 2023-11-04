Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 gun-deer season set for Nov. 18-26 at Fort McCoy [Image 10 of 11]

    2023 gun-deer season set for Nov. 18-26 at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy personnel take measurements of a harvested deer Nov. 20, 2022, at the data collection/registration station at Fort McCoy, Wis. The station was where all hunters brought their deer to be registered. Overall, 464 deer were registered for the 2022 gun-deer season at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    This work, 2023 gun-deer season set for Nov. 18-26 at Fort McCoy [Image 11 of 11], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

