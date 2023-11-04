Fort McCoy personnel take measurements of a harvested deer Nov. 20, 2022, at the data collection/registration station at Fort McCoy, Wis. The station was where all hunters brought their deer to be registered. Overall, 464 deer were registered for the 2022 gun-deer season at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
This work, 2023 gun-deer season set for Nov. 18-26 at Fort McCoy [Image 11 of 11], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
2023 gun-deer season set for Nov. 18-26 at Fort McCoy
