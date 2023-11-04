Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Wildlife [Image 5 of 11]

    Fort McCoy Wildlife

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Whitetail deer are shown at a training area Oct. 13, 2023, on North Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The installation’s deer population is monitored regularly by the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch. It’s estimated that thousands of deer populate Fort McCoy’s 60,000 acres of land. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 11.07.2023 00:59
    Photo ID: 8110702
    VIRIN: 231013-A-OK556-4020
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.15 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    This work, Fort McCoy Wildlife [Image 11 of 11], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    whitetail deer
    Army natural resources management
    Fort McCoy wildlife

