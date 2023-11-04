357th Airlift Squadron Welcomes New Commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Shane Devlin, 908th Operations Group commander, right, talks to the audience about Lt. Col. Derek Shehee being the right person to command the 357th Airlift Squadron during the 357th AS assumption of command ceremony Nov. 4, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Shehee assumed command after being in the 908th for 17 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. John T. Stamm)

