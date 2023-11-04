Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    357th Airlift Squadron Welcomes New Commander [Image 2 of 3]

    357th Airlift Squadron Welcomes New Commander

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Maj. John Stamm 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Derek Shehee, commander of the 357th Airlift Squadron speaks to the audience during the 357th AS assumption of command ceremony Nov. 4, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Shehee assumed command after being in the 908th for 17 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. John T. Stamm)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 14:40
    Photo ID: 8109754
    VIRIN: 231104-F-OH179-1023
    Resolution: 2848x4288
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Maxwell Air Force Base

    Assumption of Command
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command

