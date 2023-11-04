U.S. Air Force Col. Shane Devlin, 908th Operations Group commander, right, bestows command of the 357th Airlift Squadron to Lt. Col. Derek Shehee during the 357th AS assumption of command ceremony Nov. 4, 2023, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Shehee assumed command after being in the 908th for 17 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. John T. Stamm)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 14:40 Photo ID: 8109753 VIRIN: 231104-F-OH179-1020 Resolution: 2848x4288 Size: 2.96 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 357th Airlift Squadron Welcomes New Commander [Image 3 of 3], by Maj. John Stamm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.