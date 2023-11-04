U.S. Army Soldiers Undergo Jungle Familiarization for Southern Vanguard 24

New York Army National Guard Cpt. Kyle Davis, assigned to the 258th Field Artillery Regiment, and Brazilian Army Sergeant 3rd Class Irwing Carvalho Marques, assigned to the 2nd Jungle Infantry Battalion, examine a starting point during a night time land navigation exercise prior to the start of Exercise Southern Vanguard 24 in Belém, Brazil on Nov. 3, 2023. Southern Vanguard 24 brings together U.S. and Brazilian military personnel to conduct operational and tactical training, in order to develop expertise and enhance shared capabilities between the two nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joseph Liggio)

