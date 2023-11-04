Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Soldiers Undergo Jungle Familiarization for Southern Vanguard 24 [Image 4 of 8]

    U.S. Army Soldiers Undergo Jungle Familiarization for Southern Vanguard 24

    BELEM, PA, BRAZIL

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Spc. Joseph Liggio 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) walk down a trail during jungle familiarization training prior to the start of Exercise Southern Vanguard 24 in Belém, Brazil on Nov. 3, 2023. Southern Vanguard 24 brings together U.S. and Brazilian military personnel to conduct operational and tactical training, in order to develop expertise and enhance shared capabilities between the two nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joseph Liggio)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 13:04
    Photo ID: 8109439
    VIRIN: 231103-Z-EL715-1383
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 17.55 MB
    Location: BELEM, PA, BR 
    This work, U.S. Army Soldiers Undergo Jungle Familiarization for Southern Vanguard 24 [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Joseph Liggio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army South
    U.S. Southern Command
    101st Airborne (Air Assault)
    Brazilian Army
    Southern Vanguard
    ExSV24

