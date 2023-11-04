U.S. Army Spc. Camilo Vozzella and Spc. Jordan Robinson, both infantrymen assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), inspect their M240B machine gun prior to the start of Exercise Southern Vanguard 24 in Belém, Brazil on Nov. 3, 2023. Southern Vanguard 24 brings together U.S. and Brazilian military personnel to conduct operational and tactical training, in order to develop expertise and enhance shared capabilities between the two nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joseph Liggio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 13:04 Photo ID: 8109442 VIRIN: 231103-Z-EL715-1668 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 19.85 MB Location: BELEM, PA, BR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Soldiers Undergo Jungle Familiarization for Southern Vanguard 24 [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Joseph Liggio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.