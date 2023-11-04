U.S. Army Spc Michael Foster, assigned to the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Headquarters, posed for a photo at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 26, 2023. Michael competed and won in a sharp essay competition for the 69th Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher, Neu)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.27.2023 Date Posted: 11.06.2023 04:24 Photo ID: 8108675 VIRIN: 231027-A-LX406-1028 Resolution: 6324x4216 Size: 3.79 MB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SHARP Essay Competiton [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.