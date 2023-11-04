SHARP Essay Competiton

U.S. Army Spc Michael Foster, assigned to the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Headquarters, posed for a photo at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 26, 2023. Michael competed and won in a sharp essay competition for the 69th Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher, Neu)
