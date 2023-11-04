Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SHARP Essay Competiton [Image 3 of 3]

    SHARP Essay Competiton

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc Michael Foster, assigned to the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Headquarters, posed for a photo at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 26, 2023. Michael competed and won in a sharp essay competition for the 69th Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher, Neu)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 04:24
    Photo ID: 8108675
    VIRIN: 231027-A-LX406-1028
    Resolution: 6324x4216
    Size: 3.79 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SHARP Essay Competiton [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    69th SHARP Essay Competiton
    69th SHARP Essay Competiton
    SHARP Essay Competiton

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SHARP
    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    III Corps
    32nd Army Air & Missile Defense Command
    Fort Cavazos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT