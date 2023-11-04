Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    69th SHARP Essay Competiton [Image 2 of 3]

    69th SHARP Essay Competiton

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Theodore Palomo, assigned to the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 1-44 Air Defense Artillery Brigade, Charles Battery, posed for a photo at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 26, 2023. Theodore wrote an essay to compete in a sharp essay competition for the 69th Brigade, winning the Noncommissioned portion. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher, Neu)

    SHARP
    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    III Corps
    32nd Army Air & Missile Defense Command
    Fort Cavazos

