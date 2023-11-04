U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Theodore Palomo (Left) and Spc Michael Foster (Right), assigned to the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, posed for a photo together at Fort Cavazos, Texas, Oct. 26, 2023. Theodore and Michael both received a brigade coin and an Army Achievement Medal for their SHARP essays in the 69th SHARP essay competition. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher, Neu)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2023 04:24
|Photo ID:
|8108670
|VIRIN:
|231027-A-LX406-1057
|Resolution:
|5927x3951
|Size:
|3.83 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 69th SHARP Essay Competiton [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Christopher Neu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
