    303rd ERQS returns home [Image 9 of 12]

    303rd ERQS returns home

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    10.29.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 303rd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron load an HH-60W Jolly Green II aboard a C-5M Super Galaxy at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 29, 2023. First delivered to the service in 2021, the HH-60W is the successor to the HH-60G Pave Hawk and contains upgraded controls and avionics, onboard self-defenses, an enlarged cabin and double the fuel capacity compared to its predecessor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

    C-5
    Camp Lemonnier
    HH-60
    AFAFRICA
    449 AEG
    303 ERQS

