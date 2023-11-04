Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    303rd ERQS returns home [Image 10 of 12]

    303rd ERQS returns home

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    10.29.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 303rd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron load a U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II into a C-5M Super Galaxy prior to redeploying at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 29, 2023. In addition to the HH-60Ws, the C-5 was also loaded with passengers returning to their home stations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2023
    Date Posted: 11.06.2023 01:11
