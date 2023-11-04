U.S. Airmen from the 303rd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron load a U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II into a C-5M Super Galaxy prior to redeploying at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 29, 2023. In addition to the HH-60Ws, the C-5 was also loaded with passengers returning to their home stations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2023 01:11
|Photo ID:
|8108533
|VIRIN:
|231029-F-OP101-1235
|Resolution:
|8033x5355
|Size:
|4.55 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|4
This work, 303rd ERQS returns home [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
