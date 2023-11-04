303rd ERQS returns home

U.S. Airmen from the 303rd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron load a U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II into a C-5M Super Galaxy prior to redeploying at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 29, 2023. In addition to the HH-60Ws, the C-5 was also loaded with passengers returning to their home stations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

