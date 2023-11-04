303rd ERQS returns home

U.S. Air Force members assigned to the 303rd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron load an HH-60W Jolly Green II aboard a C-5M Super Galaxy at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 29, 2023. First delivered to the service in 2021, Tthe HH-60W is the successor to the HH-60G Pave Hawk and contains upgraded controls and avionics, onboard self-defenses, an enlarged cabin and double the fuel capacity compared to its predecessor. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

