    Pacific Partnership 2024-1; Radio Station Interview [Image 7 of 7]

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1; Radio Station Interview

    MAJURO, MARSHALL ISLANDS

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Gavin Hendershot 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    U.S. Navy CAPT. Quin talks with local Marshallese radio host Yasta about the Pacific Partnership mission in Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Nov. 3, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 11.05.2023 20:05
    Photo ID: 8108314
    VIRIN: 231102-N-RM312-1020
    Resolution: 5216x3726
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: MAJURO, MH 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1; Radio Station Interview [Image 7 of 7], by SA Gavin Hendershot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

