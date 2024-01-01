Lance Posey, U.S. Charge D'Affaires for the Republic of the Marshall Islands receives a ball cap from Capt. Brian Quin, Pacific Partnership 2024-1's mission commander, after a visit to the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) in Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands, during PP24-1 Nov. 3, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Collins)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2023 20:05
|Photo ID:
|8108311
|VIRIN:
|231103-N-FB085-1001
|Resolution:
|512x683
|Size:
|79.14 KB
|Location:
|MH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Embassy tour of USNS Mercy [Image 7 of 7], by LCDR Cheryl Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
