Lance Posey, U.S. Charge D'Affaires for the Republic of the Marshall Islands receives a ball cap from Capt. Brian Quin, Pacific Partnership 2024-1's mission commander, after a visit to the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) in Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands, during PP24-1 Nov. 3, 2023. Now in its 19th iteration, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Collins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2023 Date Posted: 11.05.2023 20:05 Photo ID: 8108311 VIRIN: 231103-N-FB085-1001 Resolution: 512x683 Size: 79.14 KB Location: MH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Embassy tour of USNS Mercy [Image 7 of 7], by LCDR Cheryl Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.