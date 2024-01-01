Pacific Partnership 2024-1; Radio Station Interview

U.S. Navy Chief Musicians Mate Vincent Moody from Severn Maryland, talks with radio host Yasta about upcoming events for the Pacific Fleet Band to attend in Majuro, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Nov. 3, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Gavin Arnoldhendershot)

