    Southern Vanguard 24 Soldiers attend Brazilian Night Jungle Familiarization and Academics Course [Image 3 of 7]

    Southern Vanguard 24 Soldiers attend Brazilian Night Jungle Familiarization and Academics Course

    BELEM, PA, BRAZIL

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni 

    U.S. Army South

    Brazilian Army jungle instructors teach U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), creating a modified shotgun shell at a Brazilian night jungle familiarization course ahead of Southern Vanguard 24 in Belem, Brazil, Nov. 04, 2023. Southern Vanguard 24 is an annual bilateral exercise designed to enhance partner interoperability between participating U.S., Brazil and Partner Nation forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Location: BELEM, PA, BR 
    ARMYSOUTH
    NYNG
    SELVA
    101STABN
    ExSv24
    CORE23

