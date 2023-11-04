Southern Vanguard 24 Soldiers attend Brazilian Night Jungle Familiarization and Academics Course

Brazilian Army jungle instructors teach U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), creating a modified shotgun shell at a Brazilian night jungle familiarization course ahead of Southern Vanguard 24 in Belem, Brazil, Nov. 04, 2023. Southern Vanguard 24 is an annual bilateral exercise designed to enhance partner interoperability between participating U.S., Brazil and Partner Nation forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni)

