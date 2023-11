U.S. Army 1st Lt. Justin D. Charette, assigned to charlie company, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), briefs his platoon prior to a night patrol during a Brazilian night jungle familiarization course ahead of Southern Vanguard 24 in Belem, Brazil, Nov. 04, 2023. Southern Vanguard 24 is an annual bilateral exercise designed to enhance partner interoperability between participating U.S., and Brazil. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni)

Date Taken: 11.03.2023 Date Posted: 11.05.2023 Southern Vanguard 24 Soldiers attend Brazilian Night Jungle Familiarization and Academics Course, by SSG Jonathan Pietrantoni