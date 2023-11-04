Southern Vanguard 24 Soldiers attend Brazilian Night Jungle Familiarization and Academics Course

An U.S. Soldier assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) recieves his MRE prior to the night land navigation course with a Brazilian Army jungle trainer at a Brazilian night jungle familiarization course ahead of Southern Vanguard 24 in Belem, Brazil, Nov. 04, 2023. Southern Vanguard 24 is an annual bilateral exercise designed to enhance partner interoperability between participating U.S. and Brazil forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni)

