New York Army National Guard Sgt. Nicholas Bontempi and 1st Sgt. Amanda Eldred, both assigned to the 466th Area Company Medical Support, walk down a trail during jungle familiarization training prior to the start of Exercise Southern Vanguard 24 in Belém, Brazil on Nov. 4, 2023. Southern Vanguard 24 brings together U.S. and Brazilian military personnel to conduct operational and tactical training, in order to develop expertise and enhance shared capabilities between the two nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joseph Liggio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2023 Date Posted: 11.05.2023 19:13 Photo ID: 8108264 VIRIN: 231104-Z-EL715-1742 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 14.79 MB Location: BELEM, PA, BR Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NYNG Medics attend Brazilian jungle familiarization course [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Joseph Liggio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.