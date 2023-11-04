Southern Vanguard 24 Soldiers attend Brazilian Night Jungle Familiarization and Academics Course

New York National Guard Brion Pasquale, combat medic assigned to the 466th Medical Company Area Support, discusses creating a modified shotgun shell with a Brazilian Army jungle trainer at the night portion of the jungle familiarization and academics position of Southern Vanguard 24 in Belem, Brazil, Nov. 04, 2023. Southern Vanguard, an annual bilateral exercise which rotates between partner nations in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility, is designed to enhance partner interoperability between the U.S. and partner nation forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni)

