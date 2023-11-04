Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Southern Vanguard 24 Soldiers attend Brazilian Night Jungle Familiarization and Academics Course [Image 1 of 3]

    Southern Vanguard 24 Soldiers attend Brazilian Night Jungle Familiarization and Academics Course

    BELéM, PA, BRAZIL

    11.03.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni 

    U.S. Army South

    New York National Guard Brion Pasquale, combat medic assigned to the 466th Medical Company Area Support, discusses creating a modified shotgun shell with a Brazilian Army jungle trainer at the night portion of the jungle familiarization and academics position of Southern Vanguard 24 in Belem, Brazil, Nov. 04, 2023. Southern Vanguard, an annual bilateral exercise which rotates between partner nations in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility, is designed to enhance partner interoperability between the U.S. and partner nation forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Pietrantoni)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2023
    Date Posted: 11.05.2023 19:13
    Photo ID: 8108249
    VIRIN: 231103-A-JN745-1554
    Resolution: 5600x4480
    Size: 6.71 MB
    Location: BELéM, PA, BR 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Southern Vanguard 24 Soldiers attend Brazilian Night Jungle Familiarization and Academics Course [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Jonathan Pietrantoni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Southern Vanguard 24 Soldiers attend Brazilian Night Jungle Familiarization and Academics Course
    NYNG Medics attend Brazilian jungle familiarization course
    NYNG Medics attend Brazilian jungle familiarization course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NYNG Medics attend Brazilian jungle familiarization course

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ARMYSOUTH
    NYNG
    SELVA
    ExSv24
    CORE23
    466MCAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT