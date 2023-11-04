Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NYNG Medics attend Brazilian jungle familiarization course [Image 2 of 3]

    NYNG Medics attend Brazilian jungle familiarization course

    BELEM, PA, BRAZIL

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Spc. Joseph Liggio 

    U.S. Army South

    New York Army National Guard Sgt. Gina Alexandro, a combat medic assigned to the 466th Area Company, Medical Support, poses for a photo during jungle familiarization training prior to the start of Exercise Southern Vanguard 24 in Belém, Brazil on Nov. 4, 2023. Southern Vanguard 24 brings together U.S. and Brazilian military personnel to conduct operational and tactical training, in order to develop expertise and enhance shared capabilities between the two nations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joseph Liggio)

