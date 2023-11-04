USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host an officer round table event

231104-N-YX844-1063 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 4, 2023) Capt. Shawn Teutsch, left, dental officer, speaks with Electronics Technician 3rd Class Prince Igbokwe, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, about officer programs during an officer round table event hosted by the Ronald Reagan 3&2 Petty Officer Association in a wardroom aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 4. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Evan Mueller)

Date Taken: 11.04.2023 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA by PO3 Evan Mueller