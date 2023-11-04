USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host an officer round table event

231104-N-YX844-1124 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 4, 2023) Sailors speak with officers about officer programs during an officer round table event hosted by the Ronald Reagan 3&2 Petty Officer Association in a wardroom aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 4. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Evan Mueller)

