Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host an officer round table event [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host an officer round table event

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Evan Mueller 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    231104-N-YX844-1124 PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 4, 2023) Sailors speak with officers about officer programs during an officer round table event hosted by the Ronald Reagan 3&2 Petty Officer Association in a wardroom aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in the Philippine Sea, Nov. 4. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Evan Mueller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2023
    Date Posted: 11.05.2023 14:03
    Photo ID: 8107535
    VIRIN: 231104-N-YX844-1124
    Resolution: 3338x2223
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host an officer round table event [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Evan Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host an officer round table event
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host an officer round table event
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host an officer round table event
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host an officer round table event
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host an officer round table event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Officers
    7th fleet
    Sailors
    3&2 association
    USS Roald Reagan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT