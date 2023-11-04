36th Infantry Division chemical warrant promotes

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Bryon Duncan, 36th Infantry Division CBRNE Chemical Officer was promoted to the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Oct. 22, 2023 at Camp Mabry, Austin, Texas.



Maj. Alex Garcia, his senior leader in the division protection section presided over the ceremony and promoted Duncan.



In attendance were his wife, mother, sister and Soldiers from the 36th Infantry Division.



Duncan, a native of Granbury, Texas enlisted in the Army in 1998. In his full time civilian job he serves as a non-licensed nuclear reactor operator.



The promotion to Chief Warrant Officer 3 is a significant career milestone in the Army, signifying increased responsibility, expertise, and leadership within a specialized field.



Duncan is the most senior CBRNE warrant officer in the Texas Army National Guard.

