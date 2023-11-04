Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    36th Infantry Division Chemical Warrant Officer promotes [Image 5 of 6]

    36th Infantry Division Chemical Warrant Officer promotes

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Photo by Capt. Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    36th Infantry Division (TXARNG)

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Bryon Duncan, 36th Infantry Division CBRNE Chemical Officer was promoted to the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Oct. 22, 2023 at Camp Mabry, Austin, Texas.

    Maj. Alex Garcia, his senior leader in the division protection section presided over the ceremony and promoted Duncan.

    In attendance were his wife, mother, sister and Soldiers from the 36th Infantry Division.

    Duncan, a native of Granbury, Texas enlisted in the Army in 1998. In his full time civilian job he serves as a non-licensed nuclear reactor operator.

    The promotion to Chief Warrant Officer 3 is a significant career milestone in the Army, signifying increased responsibility, expertise, and leadership within a specialized field.

    Duncan is the most senior CBRNE warrant officer in the Texas Army National Guard.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2023
    Date Posted: 11.05.2023 12:23
    Photo ID: 8107288
    VIRIN: 231104-Z-DH023-2552
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.13 MB
    Location: AUSTIN, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36th Infantry Division Chemical Warrant Officer promotes [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    36th Infantry Division chemical warrant officer promotes
    36th Infantry Division chemical warrant promotes
    36th Infantry Division Chemical Warrant promotes
    36th Infantry Division chemical warrant promotes
    36th Infantry Division Chemical Warrant Officer promotes
    36th Infantry Division Chemical Warrant promotes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    promotion
    drill
    cbrne
    division
    TXARNG
    tmd

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT